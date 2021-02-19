Debate of the Tobago House of Assembly bill took place in the House of Representatives today. The bill is meant to break the present deadlock in the THA by adding three more seats, and allowing for fresh elections to occur. The bill only required the Government's majority. None of the Opposition MPs supported it. Juhel Browne reports.

Panyard Launch

A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community. 

Change At NAAA

Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.