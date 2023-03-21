Following up on a story we brought you last week, of deaf students asking for more support and concessions ahead of the SEA... One specialist in deaf education is calling on the Ministry of Education to implement a bilingual curriculum - English and sign language - at least in deaf schools. Professor Dr. Paulson Skerrit further tells TV6, there has been a gradual increase in the number of deaf children in recent years. Rynessa Cutting reports.
BILINGUAL DEAF CURRICULUM NEEDED
Rynessa Cutting
