The Banking Insurance and General Workers Union today called on shoppers to walk past Tru Valu Supermarkets this Christmas as it claims that workers are being victimized. The Supermarket Chain rejects the union's claim. Tv6's Nicole M Romany attended a BIGWU news conference for this story.
