The Banking Insurance and General Workers Union today called on shoppers to walk past Tru Valu Supermarkets this Christmas as it claims that workers are being victimized. The Supermarket Chain rejects the union's claim. Tv6's Nicole M Romany attended a BIGWU news conference for this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Promises Broken By PDP

Promises Broken By PDP

Broken promises! That's how one Tobago contractor sums up his experience with the THA. He sa…

CAC Cop27

CAC Cop27

It's been a month since COP27 concluded in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a review on the three-…