Big Help For Siblings

Two companies have granted three siblings, one big wish- help, to complete a structure they can soon call home.
The children ages 12, 18 and 21 from Penal, were orphaned earlier this year, and then told to leave the house they grew up in by relatives claiming ownership of the property.
They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that for the past nine months they've been trying to build a place to be able to stick together as a family.
On Tuesday, companies Angostura Limited and the Coosal's group of Companies visited the siblings, bringing with them enough material to make that happen.