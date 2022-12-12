Nurse Sharlene Waldron-Kinlock was recently bestowed the President's Lifetime Achievement award from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in recognition of her five thousand hours of service in ministry, to the United States. The award was given through the Battered, Bruised and Broken Community Outreach Ministry. Nurse Sharlene Waldron-Kinlock, originally from Whim Tobago, makes her home in the United States. She spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
Biden Award For Tobagonian
Elizabeth Williams
