The National Security Minister told the Parliament on Friday that body cameras for the Police Service as assigned to units and divisions in the Police Service by the top cop as opposed to individual police officers.
Twenty-thousand laptops have been purchased by the Government for students at a cost of just over forty-five million dollars.
Come March month-end, Trinidad and Tobago may or may not receive Vaccines from the COVAX facility.
The Health Minister says he has received no confirmation, that private medical facilities are working with the Supermarkets Association to acquire COVID-19 Vaccines.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has announced that they've signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control.
