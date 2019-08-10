Beyond Bars Part 4

Art with a greater purpose. 'Beyond bars, Connecting the inside with the outside' is an annual art exhibition which features the work of inmates from the Carrera Island Prison. Their pieces have been on display at Long Circular mall, St James, all week. With discipline, talent and hard work, these prisoners seek to express their experiences through beautiful works of art.
