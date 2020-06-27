Meanwhile, a warning is going out to members of the public, to pay close attention to the ingredient listing of hand sanitisers before purchasing... as at least one brand on the local market has been found to have a TOXIC ingredient. The Ministry of Health is now advising consumers to be on the lookout for hand sanitisers with METHANOL, which poses serious health effects.

