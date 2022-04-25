BENCHES FOR CHILDREN

Tobago's URP has come to the rescue and delivered furniture to schools. There had been a shortage of furniture at a number of Schools across Tobago.
This has been corrected by the Division of Education.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
Tobago's URP has come to the rescue and delivered furniture to schools. There had been a shortage of furniture at a number of Schools across Tobago.
This has been corrected by the Division of Education.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The community of La Horquetta, where a ground in phase six is in need of some work, as one a…
The Works and Transport Minister tells TV6 New ongoing desilting works in the Malick River h…
With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the third TTPBA regatta of 2022 was held at the Y…
One NGC subsidiary has made a major investment in the United States as it acquired a facilit…
Gloster Lodge Moravian Primary School has received some much needed furniture from the Minis…
Tobago's URP has come to the rescue and delivered furniture to schools. There had been a sho…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription