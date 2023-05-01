Parents of students of the Belmont Secondary School have opted to keep their children away from classes, following the incident involving gunmen on the school's compound last Friday. Monday, a handful of parents staged a protest, calling on the Ministry of Education to take urgent action to secure the school compound. Rynessa Cutting has more.
BELMONT SEC PARENTS PROTEST AFTER GUNMEN INCIDENT
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hours of waiting due to cancelled flights between Tobago and Trinidad left many frustrated o…
Former government senator now government minister Foster Cummings, loan transactions at Vent…
Government is weaning off Desalcott. In fact, it's the government's intention that by the ti…
Parents of students of the Belmont Secondary School have opted to keep their children away f…
Children with special needs have not been left behind as the Digice Foundation officially la…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- CLAIMS OF MORE AIRBRIDGE TROUBLE IN TOBAGO
- Morning Edition: 1st May 2023
- CoP Says Tea Party Won't Affect TTPS Resolve
- FOSTER'S FORTUNE PART 1
- WRESTLING IN T&T THEN AND NOW
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 27th April 2023
- STATE 'WEANING OFF' DESALCOTT
- NICHOLAS PAUL WINS
- BOMB THREAT OR A.I. CONSPIRACY
- MP, I DON'T HOLD THAT VIEW