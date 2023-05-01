Parents of students of the Belmont Secondary School have opted to keep their children away from classes, following the incident involving gunmen on the school's compound last Friday. Monday, a handful of parents staged a protest, calling on the Ministry of Education to take urgent action to secure the school compound. Rynessa Cutting has more.

