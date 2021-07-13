The report on the 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, stacked in a boat, which was found floating four miles off Belle Garden, Tobago last May, will officially be handed over to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith on Wednesday. Diplomatic links are to then be activated. This was confirmed on Tuesday, during a media conference by the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Belle Garden Bodies Update
Elizabeth Williams
