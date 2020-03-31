Here’s our segment with Interviews done by veteran CCN journalist Dr. Sheila Rampersad, Behind The Crime.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government is clamping down even more to prevent public clusters. The Public Health Regulations have been amended, reducing the number of people allowed to gather in an open space by half.
National Security Minister Stuart Young says they will catch the police officers and soldiers behind the disturbing video which shows them forcing street dwellers to consume alcohol and then exercise under duress.
$53 million dollars has been allocated for Tobago, to treat with the fight against COVID-19.