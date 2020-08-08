The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram assured citizens that the risk of COVID-19 spread is at the Cluster stage and not Community stage.. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more...
Behavior Change Is Needed To Curve Covid19
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Motorcades replaced the traditional party rallies today as social distancing prompted a new normal as candidates had to utilised responsible means of targeting support for Monday's General election.
The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram assured citizens that the risk of COVID-19 spread is at the Cluster stage and not Community stage..
Communications Minister Donna Cox has confirmed an arson attack on the Ministry of Health in…
We continue with our Unmasking the Vote segment, where we speak with the people on the ground, to get a feel of where their minds are at ahead of the general election.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is seeking to defend and correct what she calls some misconceptions about the UNC's plans to tap into idle funds at the NIB and UTC.
Tobago businesswoman Diane Hadad is taking legal action against the United National Congress.
