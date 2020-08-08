The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram assured citizens that the risk of COVID-19 spread is at the Cluster stage and not Community stage.. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more...

PM Rowley At One Point Directs PNM Motorcade

Motorcades replaced the traditional party rallies today as social distancing prompted a new normal as candidates had to utilised responsible means of targeting support for Monday's General election.

Unmasking the Vote : San Juan/Barataria

We continue with our Unmasking the Vote segment, where we speak with the people on the ground, to get a feel of where their minds are at ahead of the general election.