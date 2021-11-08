Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signaled government will not be seeking an extension of the State of Emergency ahead of the November 29th expiration. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds says it's up to you, members of the public, to behave in a manner to limit exposure.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association under the control of the FIFA appointed Normali…
With the State of Emergency set to be lifted at the end of this month, could the government …
The Innovative Democratic Alliance unveiled their slate of candidates on Monday morning. So …
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signaled government will not be seeking an extension of …
Former Top Cop Gary Griffith says he cannot confirm or deny whether a public official interv…
Until a new Police Commissioner is approved via the Government's majority in the House of Re…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th November 2021
- The reopening of T&T's entertainment industry
- T&T And The Future Of Hydocarbons
- Griffith: Deal With Me In Parliament
- Gov't Intends To Lift All Restrictions After Soe?
- Denise Releases Candidates
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th November 2021
- Jacob Has Plans For Ttps While He's In Charge
- Vaccinated people are dropping their guard
- TTFA Declare Bankruptcy