Approximately 20 people, including 10 children, are now homeless.

That's after a fire destroyed six homes in the Beetham Community.

Reporter Joshua Seemungal has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gloves Off For Sunday’s Internal Elections

Gloves Off For Sunday’s Internal Elections

All gloves are off for Sunday's internal elections of the PNM Tobago Council, as Ambassador Tracy Davidson- Celestine has teamed up with Finance Secretary Joel Jack and former THA Presiding officer Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt- Angus...