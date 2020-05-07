Pre-COVID-19, they were places people found mandatory. But in the middle of the pandemic, the beauty industry was labelled among the businesses deemed "non-essential." Those who operate in that sector are eagerly awaiting the announcement by the Prime Minister, in the hopes that operations would resume. They have even made recommendations on the way forward. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TT JOINS VIRTUAL RACING

TT JOINS VIRTUAL RACING

It’s time, grab a seat behind a steering wheel…The International Automobile Federation, the FIA, wants to see more Virtual Racing in Trinidad and Tobago.

BEAUTY INDUSTRY READY TO REOPEN

BEAUTY INDUSTRY READY TO REOPEN

Pre-COVID-19, they were places people found mandatory. But in the middle of the pandemic, the beauty industry was labelled among the businesses deemed "non-essential."

WALLACE CAS CASE HITS A SNAG

WALLACE CAS CASE HITS A SNAG

William Wallace and his executives have hit a snag against FIFA in their appeal against the establishing of the Normalisation Committee.