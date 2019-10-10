A Kiwi has taken the 8th edition of the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue.
Joel Yales of New Zealand made his winning debut to the event outsprinting last year champion Frank Travicio of Cuba in the 35-lap main race.
To Ariapiata Avenue we head.
