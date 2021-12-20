Beachgoers from across the country made their way to Maracas Beach from the crack of dawn today, to make the most of their allotted 7 hours. Visitors were ecstatic to finally take a dip in the salt... however lifeguards are not too pleased. Rynessa Cutting reports.

No Money Crisis

Tobago Beach Goers

