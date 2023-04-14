Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin is urging parents and guardians to not just be present in their children’s lives, but to be involved as well. On the TV6 Morning Edition he talked about the dangers and influence children are exposed online. He also commented on the viral video of children singing obscene lyrics of artiste Tempa over the weekend. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

