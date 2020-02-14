Caledonia Clippers took Game One of the National Invitational Championship Final. That's after trailing heavily for most of the contest against Stories of Success at the Maloney Indoor Facility. It was thrilling end which saw an Adrian Joseph free throw clinch a 77-76 win for the Clips.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fete promoters for the Karukera One Love Festival say the decision by the Urban Development Co Ltd to stop construction of the stage in the water at Maracas Bay, is politically motivated.
Caledonia Clippers took Game One of the National Invitational Championship Final.
The T&T Chamber of industry and Commerce, is calling on government, to do its part, to address crime.
Machel Montano, the national icon and local celebrity, who has grown up before our eyes, has crossed another milestone.
Play with all your heart for the red, white and black, otherwise it's adios amigos!
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Mother killed daughter fighting for life
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th February 2020
- Preysal look ahead to 2020 season
- Morning Edition February 14th 2020
- Morning Edition February 13th 2020
- Four Homeless
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th February 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 14th February 2020
- T&T Promoters: Set A Standard
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th February 2020