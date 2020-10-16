Students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels in Tobago are being given an opportunity to barter their used school books in exchange for books they need. The process is being facilitated by the principal of the Paden Learning Center, Judith de Verteuil, Elizabeth Williams has the story.
Bartering School Books
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An impassioned and renewed plea from Fishermen and Friends of the Sea to the government to intervene concerning the FSO Naparima.
PSA President, Watson Duke, says he's giving the government two weeks to get its act together, and treat health workers fairly.
Trinidad and Tobago is among 13 countries in the Caribbean, which have signed on to the Covax facility to receive vaccines, when they become available.
Seven more people have tested positive on Friday as compared to Thursday, buy how have daily coronavirus infections been fluctuating since T&T recorded its first local case?
Students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels in Tobago are being given an opportunity to barter their used school books in exchange for books they need.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 12th October 2020
- TTFA Members React
- CAL's New Houston Route Delayed By Pandemic
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 15th October 2020
- PSA President Watson Duke sends message to RHAs
- PM Rowley: T&T a humane neighbour
- Devant to contest UNC internal elections
- When Is The Emergency Meeting?
- Beyond The Tape: Wednesday 14th October 2020
- Used Car Prices Could Go Up 50%