Barrackpore residents claim they are now being victimised by the police days after staging multiple fiery protests over road and water service conditions in their community.
The Ministry of Works has warned that the TTPS would investigate and residents could face charges for damaging government property with the fires, namely asphalt surfaces.
On Tuesday, dozens of police officers swooped down on at least three homes seizing DVRs looking for video evidence of who lit and fuelled the flames.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has been following the protests and bring us the latest.