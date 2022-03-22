The new Agriculture Minister told the Senate today that his Ministry is "currently investigating more effective measures of vampire bat control" as he responded to question in the House on Tuesday about a rabies outbreak among livestock in Barrackpore.
The Minister also said his Ministry is "working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that any farmers or neighbouring residents" in Barrackpore " who are at risk" of getting rabies are" vaccinated" against the disease.
Juhel Browne reports.