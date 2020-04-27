A family of seven is tonight pleading for help to get a home or at least get help to pay their rent.
The Barrackpore family claims a WASA leak led to a major landslip which destroyed their home in 2018, and to date they say the company has failed to claim responsibility.
The situation has forced them into renting an apartment; but they tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, their sole breadwinner is now out of work during the pandemic and they can no longer afford to eat and rent, and they're days away from moving out.
If you can help, the family can be reached at 868-396-7123