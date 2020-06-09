With Phase four of the Public Health Measures returning the country to economic activity in line with the "New Normal" guide-lines from the Ministry of Health that allows for the reopening of Barbershops and Spas after a two month hiatus to flatten the Curve of COVID 19 locally. Barber shops who opened their doors on Monday said the industry standard has always been to have a sanitized practice with a few add on changes. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

ARIMA HOSPITAL OPENED

The Arima Hospital is officially open. The 'state of the art' facility comes at a cost of TT 1.6 billion dollars to the taxpayer...

MAHABIR HITS WI SELECTION SYSTEM

Nicholas Pooran should have been on the West Indies team in England. That's the belief of Former TTCB Executive Member Baldath Mahabir. 

SHAMFA SPEAKS

Residents to be affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project, will receive their monies in the coming days...