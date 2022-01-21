Bar owners say they are still grappling with finding feasibility in their business as they still operate under the Safe Zone initiative and can only cater for vaccinated patrons. He also tells of an illegal alcohol trade making things even worse for Bar Operators. And another industry is also saying its existence is under threat, Lorraine Pouchet, President of the Trinidad and Tobago incoming Tour Operators Association says there is a lack of communication from government and there sector is being destroyed.
More from Nicole M Romany.