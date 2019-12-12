The change in the $100 note is beginning to do what was intended from a National Security perspective. That's according to Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who says, banks are receiving very suspicious activity. This and other issues surrounding the demonetisation process, were discussed at the Post Cabinet Media briefing. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Banks Getting Suspicious Transactions

Banks Getting Suspicious Transactions

The change in the $100 note is beginning to do what was intended from a National Security perspective. That's according to Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who says, banks are receiving very suspicious activity.

Boy Wins Art Competition

Boy Wins Art Competition

At a time when some young men are choosing to follow the wrong crowd, comes a ray of hope. A form 4 student of Speyside High School, 

TV6 Sport Personality: Dylan Carter

TV6 Sport Personality: Dylan Carter

It's that time where we feature our sports personalities for the year.

It's three down and two to go, with Olympic-bound champion swimmer Dylan Carter being our centre of attention.