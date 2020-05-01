While many banks have offered deferrals to their customers on mortgages and loans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…the President of one business association says they are really an extra cost and not a benefit. He says the banking sector is really exploiting customers during the Covid-19 crisis. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kelvin Jack Relives Special Moments

Kelvin Jack Relives Special Moments

He was one of the more proficient goalkeepers in T&T football and was vital in helping the Soca Warriors make history in qualifying for their first ever World Cup, back in Germany 2006.

David Nakhid on T&T football

David Nakhid on T&T football

Like a few others, former Trinidad and Tobago player David Nakhid is also batting for the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.