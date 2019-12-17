The Banking Insurance and General Workers Union is calling on banking executives to place the needs of their employees first, over financial gain.
The call comes days after the sudden death of Scotiabank employee Silvine Cooper.
Since Cooper's death, colleagues have spoken out and are blaming her untimely demise on the stress connected to the new $100 polymer bill changeover.
BIGWU President Mario Als says, discussions were held with RBL and FCB surrounding extended working hours... to facilitate the changeover from the cotton to polymer $100 note.
He says it was agreed workers will be free to accept or decline working overtime and premium rates will apply to those employees who opt to work the extended hours.
BIGWU is not the representative union for Scotiabank.