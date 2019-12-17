The Banking Insurance and General Workers Union is calling on banking executives to place the needs of their employees first, over financial gain.

The call comes days after the sudden death of Scotiabank employee Silvine Cooper.

Since Cooper's death, colleagues have spoken out and are blaming her untimely demise on the stress connected to the new $100 polymer bill changeover.

BIGWU President Mario Als says, discussions were held with RBL and FCB surrounding extended working hours... to facilitate the changeover from the cotton to polymer $100 note.

He says it was agreed workers will be free to accept or decline working overtime and premium rates will apply to those employees who opt to work the extended hours.

BIGWU is not the representative union for Scotiabank.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Inside Business

Inside Business

The last thing students want to hear about during the Christmas vacation is school work.

Cabinet To Discuss Discharge Of 8,500 Weed Cases

Cabinet To Discuss Discharge Of 8,500 Weed Cases

A decision by the Cabinet could be made sooner than may have been expected regarding a new law that will see thousands of cases for the possession of small amounts of marijuana removed from the court system.