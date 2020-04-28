In light of COVID-19, the first hour of the banking 'work day' was set aside for the elderly and members of the disabled community. Despite this, one group is finding the system difficult to navigate. They are the visually impaired and they have recommendations on the way forward. Alicia Boucher has the details.

