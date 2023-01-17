Bandleaders would decide by Friday if they would boycott the Tobago leg of Carnival, as their $1.3 million allocation, would not be increased. Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow told TV6 News that a meeting is scheduled with bandleaders on Friday and that's when a determination would be made. Elizabeth Williams has more on this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTPS ON ROAD TIPS

TTPS ON ROAD TIPS

The Carnival season is upon us and the TTPS is using motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads.