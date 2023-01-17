Bandleaders would decide by Friday if they would boycott the Tobago leg of Carnival, as their $1.3 million allocation, would not be increased. Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow told TV6 News that a meeting is scheduled with bandleaders on Friday and that's when a determination would be made. Elizabeth Williams has more on this story.
BANDLEADERS WILL DECIDE IF PROTEST
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The return of Carnival this year has seen the return of fetes and steelband competitions.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley pleads not guilty. He says Press freedom is alive and well i…
The Carnival season is upon us and the TTPS is using motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads.
Bandleaders would decide by Friday if they would boycott the Tobago leg of Carnival, as thei…