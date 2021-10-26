Two suspected bandits were shot dead in Wallerfied on Monday while another made good his escape. An exchange of gunfire ensued, as the would-be victims were three licensed, trained and armed firearm users.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine tells us more.
Two suspected bandits were shot dead in Wallerfied on Monday while another made good his escape. An exchange of gunfire ensued, as the would-be victims were three licensed, trained and armed firearm users.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine tells us more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tobago is today closer to herd immunity, as sixty-two percent of the population has received…
What is in the dark will always come to light - it's a message the Opposition leader is send…
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Seventh Day Adventist Community Hospital ha…
For a second time in just over a year, a family of five is homeless because of a landslip be…
Some parents in Tobago are deciding against having their children vaccinated, and with the v…
Two suspected bandits were shot dead in Wallerfied on Monday while another made good his esc…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription