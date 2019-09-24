BAMBOO #3 CLEANUP

The destruction from flood waters in Bamboo #3 is beginning to set in for residents. Many of the evacuees have now returned to count their losses and to see what can be salvaged. Reporter Alicia Boucher and camerawoman Leona Nicholas visited the area today and filed this report.
Alicia Boucher
