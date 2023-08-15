Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar still isn't convinced that proper procedure was followed during the Local Government Election. The UNC raised an issue of ballot box-tampering on Sunday and Monday, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar stuck to the narrative while speaking with reporters in Siparia after exercising her franchise.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police said gang warfare has gripped the Carenage area with the third double killing in as m…
PDP Leader Watson Duke remains optimistic about his party's chances moving forward, despite …
The EBC says the UNC has added to its list of recounts in eleven electoral districts by plac…
A recount of votes in thirteen(13) of the one hundred and forty-one(141) electoral districts…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MASSY HOLDINGS BUYS JAMAICAN COMPANY
- two more killed in Carenage
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 15th August 2023
- GARY GRIFFITH: NTA CUT DEEP INTO PNM STRONGHOLDS
- carenage double murder
- DUKE: WE DON'T CHECK VOTES
- GARY GRIFFITH TT NOT DIVIDED
- CABAL IN HEALTH CARE
- Morning Edition: 15th August 2023
- TEENAGER KILLED AT HOME