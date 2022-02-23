A recently operationalized ballistics department at the Forensic Sciences Centre is being credited by the TTPS for quick arrests in at least two triple murders over the last few months.
During a Ministry of National Security news conference on Wednesday, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said he is aware that the country is traumatized by the level of crimes currently taking place.
He was joined by the Acting Police Commissioner in reaffirming a commitment to making the nation safer by increasing the drive to get illegal guns off the streets.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.