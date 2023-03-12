Balliram Maharaj Book Launch

When you hear the name Balliram Maharaj, you think of businesses such as Maharaj West Side, ADM and Jumbo Foods. Mr Maharaj a businessman, a community man in the Borough of Arima, and the recipient of a 2022 National Award recently launched his book, "From Tomato Boy To Business Magnate."
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is warning the DPP of attempts to unseat him.
The victory was a proud moment for coach Angus Eve who believes the result was a representation of their training.
After a two-year absence of Phagwa celebrations because of COVID restrictions, recreation grounds across the country were awash with colour as Hindus enjoyed the spring festival of Holi.
Two road fatalities are now engaging the attention of police in Tobago. Dead are Stefano Dash of Glen Rd. Tobago and teenager Aaron Hills of Rockley Vale Scarborough in separate accidents this weekend.
Trinidad and Tobago's footballers provided a shocker over in Jamaica. They defeated Jamaica one-nil in their first of two international friendly matches. Reon Moore provided the game winner in the 67th minute of pla..y after both teams traded attempts throughout the match.