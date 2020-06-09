Former TTCB Executive Member Baldath Mahabir believes Trinidad and Tobago is ideally poised to host the Caribbean Premier League. Mahabir says barring weather conditions, the tournament should go ahead as proposed. However, he outlined a few factors which should be considered for the tournament to be beneficial to all.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A suspect has been held and an investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed several vending booths around the Queen's Park Savannah Tuesday afternoon.
Over to some inspiration, we follow an athlete who has been running her way to success.
The Arima Hospital is officially open. The 'state of the art' facility comes at a cost of TT 1.6 billion dollars to the taxpayer...
Red band maxi-taxi drivers are up on arms over a delay in the renewal of Priority Bus Route Passes but the Transport Minister say those complaining could very well be the problem.
Nicholas Pooran should have been on the West Indies team in England. That's the belief of Former TTCB Executive Member Baldath Mahabir.
Residents to be affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project, will receive their monies in the coming days...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- SOME TENANTS ARE NOT TELLING THE TRUTH
- SHAMFA SPEAKS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 09th June 2020
- SUSPECT ARRESTED IN QPS VENDING BOOTHS FIRE
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th June 2020
- ARIMA HOSPITAL OPENED
- Tobago Fatality
- SAMANTHA LIFE ON THE TRACK
- RED BAND MAXI DRIVERS WANT PBR PASSES RENEWED
- COP: LIGHTS ARE ON BUT NO ONE HOME