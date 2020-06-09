Former TTCB Executive Member Baldath Mahabir believes Trinidad and Tobago is ideally poised to host the Caribbean Premier League. Mahabir says barring weather conditions, the tournament should go ahead as proposed. However, he outlined a few factors which should be considered for the tournament to be beneficial to all.

