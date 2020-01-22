Trinidad's North Coast offers locals and tourists alike a breathtaking experience of nature in all of its glory. But the bad roads leading to villages in the area, like Blanchisseuse, have made such experiences not fully appreciated. Residents blocked the North Coast road this morning, complaining of neglect. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

