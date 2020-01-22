Trinidad's North Coast offers locals and tourists alike a breathtaking experience of nature in all of its glory. But the bad roads leading to villages in the area, like Blanchisseuse, have made such experiences not fully appreciated. Residents blocked the North Coast road this morning, complaining of neglect. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Bad Roads in Blanchisseuse
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago's Cycling team are on their way to Milton Canada for the World Cup.
Should a regional security body such as Caricom's Implementation Agency for Crime and Security or IMPACS publicly advocate for better gun laws in this country?
U-S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo kicks off his TWO Day visit to Jamaica, he meets with regional leaders and mentions T&T in particular.
A state of Emergency will not be had to treat with the present crime surge in the country. This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.