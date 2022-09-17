The Planning and Development Minister says the bad disposal of garbage in the nation's water ways can have an impact on the environment and on our water supply.
The Minister spoke with TV6 News during a coastal clean-up today that is part of a global campaign being carried out by an organisation called Ocean Conservancy'
The Minister recalled during the last global clean up exercise in 2019.
over 5 million pounds of garbage had been collected .
