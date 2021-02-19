There is a backlog on the port. The Port Authority is admitting to that. But the reason as to why, turned into a blame game of sorts at a Joint Select Committee, where other issues including outdated equipment were discussed. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Panyard Launch

Panyard Launch

A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community. 

Change At NAAA

Change At NAAA

Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.