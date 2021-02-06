Back To The Polls With 15 Seats?

As the stalemate in Tobago is now at day 12, Political Leader of the Tobago PNM Council Tracey Davidson Celestine, says hope is on the horizon. The Tobago Arm of the PNM says it is looking forward to fresh elections, with three additional seats.
