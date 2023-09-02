It's the last few days before school reopens, but unlike years past, there were not that many parents rushing to buy books. Speaking to parents in Port of Spain, the cry was - books are too expensive! Meantime even one Bookstore admitted that parents have been seeking out used books. Rynessa Cutting reports.

