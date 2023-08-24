Member of Parliament for Lopinot Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales has hosted a book bag drive in his constituency to assist parents with their children's back to school preparations.

Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

NUGFW: MESS AT LOCAL GOVT MINISTRY

There are calls for the Minister of Local Government to be removed from office.

The National Union of Government and Federated Workers claims the minister is slacking off on the job.

MULTI MILLION DOLLAR COCAINE FIND

Eastern Division police are probing a 21-million dollar cocaine find off the shores of Mayaro on Wednesday evening.

They believe that there are major players behind this cocaine operation.

FIRE BREAKS OUT ON CABO STAR

A fire broke out on the cargo vessel the MV Cabo Star late on Wednesday night, leaving passengers on board stranded in the ocean.

Although the vessel is expected to be out of operation for an unspecified period of time, the Port Authority says that inter-island ferry services would not be compromised.

POST MATCH INTERVIEWS

After the match, Tallawahs skipper Brandon King praised the Pakistani bowlers on his side for a job well done.

But for opposite number Evin Lewis, he expressed concerns about his team's early loss of wickets.