Member of Parliament for Lopinot Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales has hosted a book bag drive in his constituency to assist parents with their children's back to school preparations.
Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
There are calls for the Minister of Local Government to be removed from office.
The National Union of Government and Federated Workers claims the minister is slacking off on the job.
As fourteen eager councillors were sworn in today, outgoing Chairman of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation, Anthony Roberts had some sobering words for them.
Eastern Division police are probing a 21-million dollar cocaine find off the shores of Mayaro on Wednesday evening.
They believe that there are major players behind this cocaine operation.
A fire broke out on the cargo vessel the MV Cabo Star late on Wednesday night, leaving passengers on board stranded in the ocean.
Although the vessel is expected to be out of operation for an unspecified period of time, the Port Authority says that inter-island ferry services would not be compromised.
After the match, Tallawahs skipper Brandon King praised the Pakistani bowlers on his side for a job well done.
But for opposite number Evin Lewis, he expressed concerns about his team's early loss of wickets.
After having declared that the UNC won the Arima Northeast electoral district by one vote last week, the Elections and Boundaries Commission now says that the PNM has one that district by one vote.
