In the senate today, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced an audit into the backlog of procedures at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and rejected a newspaper article suggesting a shortage of Multiple Sclerosis Drug, interferon beta.

We're continuing to follow the story of our local breakdancers, who are now returning to the sport after it was announced that it may feature at the Olympics.