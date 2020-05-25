Aubrey David Life In Costa Rica 2

Last week, defender Aubrey David had the distinct honour of being the first T&T footballer to be back in action with his club Deportivo Saprissa in the Costa Rican football league. His team has completed two wins thus far against defending champions Herediano, and then Santos 4-2 on Saturday. They are four points clear on top of the standings. David told us recently what's life playing professionally in the Central American country.

Based on what's happening the world over due to Covid-19, the focus is on what's happening with volleyball in this country. Had it not been for the pandemic, domestic competitions would have been on and national teams would have been making preparations for tournaments.

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) is today expressing its disappointment over the proposed distribution of the recently announced $50M Tourism Grant to be administered by the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL).