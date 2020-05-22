This next player will go down in history.
As, While other T&T footballers are lockdown at home or wishing to be lockdown at home, there is the story of one, campaigning in a top Concacaf league.
Aubrey David featured on Wednesday for leaders Deportivo Saprissa in a 1-0 win over defending champions Herediano.
While admitting he was tired for the final ten minutes, the central defender who is in his second stint with the club, said it was good to be back on the field.
He spoke to us on his Costa Rican experience.