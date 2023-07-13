Attorneys representing the family of the NiQuan accident victim have written to both NiQuan and Massy Ltd., seeking answers for the tragic incident, as well as proposals for compensation. Attorney Martin George says if either party fails to respond within seven days, the matter will be escalated to the High Court. Meantime, Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie has given an assurance that the prohibition order against the energy company is still in place. Rynessa Cutting reports.
ATTORNEYS THREATEN ACTION AGAINST NIQUAN & MASSY
Rynessa Cutting
