A group of Attorneys in the Public Defenders department under the Legal Aid Authority is ensuring that no child gets left behind during this pandemic. Today they donated amazon fire tablets to the La Horquetta South Primary school for pupils who are unable to access online classes. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

Attorneys Donate Tablets

