On Thursday 27th July, marks 33 years since the Jamaat Al Muslimeen's attempted coup in Trinidad and Tobago. The Prime Minister describes it as a traumatic event.
The country's economy is said to be doing well but the Prime Minister is still cautioning Union Leaders against being unreasonable.
He sat down with the Morning Edition on Thursday and told us about the current situation with the Dragon gas deal, the call for a higher minimum wage and more.
It's an era of criminal business operating in this country with a motto of power, profit and prestige, this according to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
He says while the police are doing their best, the criminal elements are doing theirs too.
Why are we not concerned? This is questioned asked by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley with regard to Jack Warner's return to the political arena, given his past.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in an immediate response to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley labeling him as arrogant, an upstart and a person who has difficulty respecting his elders, is calling on the Prime Minister to look in the mirror. The Chief Secretary responded to questions from the media on Thursday, at the Shaw Park Complex.
