As for the government’s discussions with BP and Shell, Prime Minister Rowley said he was very pleased to report that BP, Shell and Proman each remain committed to continued investment in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was especially important coming out of recent high-level executive meetings in Europe he says, given that their investments in T&T are critical to the economy.
On Monday Dr. Rowley said future gas production outlook and the restructuring of Atlantic LNG were among matters discussed during his 10-day trip.